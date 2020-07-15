Prince George's County Public Schools to Start All-Online in Fall

Prince George’s County Public Schools will conduct all-online classes in the fall, forgoing in-person classes at least through January as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Class will be all-online from Aug. 31 to Jan. 29, CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced Wednesday afternoon.

Students will get a “full school day of a robust delivery of instruction five days a week,” she said.

Teachers can choose whether they want to be in classrooms or teach remotely.

The district will assess the state of the pandemic on Dec. 1 and decide whether to extend all-online learning or shift to a hybrid model with some school days online and some in person.

Goldson said the district would continue to help families, including with meals, at this difficult time.

The district surveyed families on how they want school to be conducted in the fall and a majority — 46% — said they want students to keep learning at home full time. Forty-two percent said they want kids to be in school part time and distance learning part time, and 12% said they want kids in school full time.

Some school nurses in the county said in a letter that there are major gaps in the district’s plans to reopen. They worry that in-person learning could spread the virus.

Families and community members can weigh in on the plan on a townhall phone call Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Go here to register.

