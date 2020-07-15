PGCPS

Prince George's County Public Schools to Start All-Online in Fall

A majority of families who responded to a survey said they want students to learn from home full time

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will conduct all-online classes in the fall, forgoing in-person classes at least through January as the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

Class will be all-online from Aug. 31 to Jan. 29, CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced Wednesday afternoon. 

Students will get a “full school day of a robust delivery of instruction five days a week,” she said. 

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

Landover Hills 16 hours ago

A Look at an ‘Electronic Lasso' Police Are Using to Take Down Suspects

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Prince George's Considers Raising Property Taxes to Make Up for Coronavirus Losses

Teachers can choose whether they want to be in classrooms or teach remotely. 

The district will assess the state of the pandemic on Dec. 1 and decide whether to extend all-online learning or shift to a hybrid model with some school days online and some in person. 

Goldson said the district would continue to help families, including with meals, at this difficult time.

The district surveyed families on how they want school to be conducted in the fall and a majority — 46% — said they want students to keep learning at home full time. Forty-two percent said they want kids to be in school part time and distance learning part time, and 12% said they want kids in school full time. 

Some school nurses in the county said in a letter that there are major gaps in the district’s plans to reopen. They worry that in-person learning could spread the virus

Families and community members can weigh in on the plan on a townhall phone call Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Go here to register

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

PGCPScoronavirusschool reopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us