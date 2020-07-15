coronavirus

DC Schools to Reopen With 2 Days in Class, 3 From Distance, Sources Say

By Mark Segraves and NBC Washington Staff

Student in DC school
The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Public Schools will reopen in the fall with a mix of in-person and distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues, sources tell News4. 

Students will be expected to be in class two days a week and learn from a distance three days a week, sources said.

The school district did not immediately announce the schedule. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Wednesday that plans will be announced Thursday.

coronavirus Jun 22

DC Teachers Flag Safety Concerns for Reopening in Fall

coronavirus Jul 1

DC Public Schools Sends Back-To-Work Guidance to Teachers

Teachers with health conditions will need to request medical leave.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us