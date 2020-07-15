DC Schools to Reopen With 2 Days in Class, 3 From Distance, Sources Say

D.C. Public Schools will reopen in the fall with a mix of in-person and distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues, sources tell News4.
Students will be expected to be in class two days a week and learn from a distance three days a week, sources said.
The school district did not immediately announce the schedule. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Wednesday that plans will be announced Thursday.
Teachers with health conditions will need to request medical leave.
