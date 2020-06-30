coronavirus

DC Public Schools Sends Back-To-Work Guidance to Teachers

By NBCWashington Staff

Stock photo of a classroom
NBC 5 News

Stock photo of a classroom

" data-ellipsis="false">

D.C. Public Schools sent a letter to teachers providing preliminary guidance on going back to work for the 2020-21 school year.

Schools will start with a hybrid instruction model — a mix of in-person and online learning.

Teachers were told to expect face mask requirements and temperature checks.

News

DC Police 52 mins ago

Mayor: DC Police Investigating Removal of Tents at Black Lives Matter Plaza

Coronavirus in Maryland 3 hours ago

Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces $190M in Federal Aid for COVID-19 Relief

In following with DC Health guidelines, class sizes will be limited and students’ desks will be separated and facing in the same direction. Large group activities will be prohibited, as will activities requiring students and staff be close to each other.

The Washington Teachers’ Union says it wasn’t consulted and didn't have a say in the process.

"The WTU received these guidelines hours before they were released to the teachers and did not have an opportunity to provide meaningful feedback to the proposal,” the union said in a statement. “Washington’s teachers fully support efforts to return to in-person learning, but it must be done in a manner that protects the health of our teachers, students and communities."

The union released a report last week with suggestions for safe reopening. They included physical barriers around teachers’ desks and updated classroom furnishings to promote social distancing. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDC Public Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us