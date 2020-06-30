DC Public Schools Sends Back-To-Work Guidance to Teachers

D.C. Public Schools sent a letter to teachers providing preliminary guidance on going back to work for the 2020-21 school year.

Schools will start with a hybrid instruction model — a mix of in-person and online learning.

Teachers were told to expect face mask requirements and temperature checks.

In following with DC Health guidelines, class sizes will be limited and students’ desks will be separated and facing in the same direction. Large group activities will be prohibited, as will activities requiring students and staff be close to each other.

The Washington Teachers’ Union says it wasn’t consulted and didn't have a say in the process.

"The WTU received these guidelines hours before they were released to the teachers and did not have an opportunity to provide meaningful feedback to the proposal,” the union said in a statement. “Washington’s teachers fully support efforts to return to in-person learning, but it must be done in a manner that protects the health of our teachers, students and communities."

The union released a report last week with suggestions for safe reopening. They included physical barriers around teachers’ desks and updated classroom furnishings to promote social distancing.