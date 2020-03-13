DC to Close Schools, Reduce Government Functions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Washington, D.C., will close school buildings and adopt distance learning as the number of coronavirus cases grows in the D.C. area.

More than 50,000 DCPS students are directed to stay home for distance learning starting Monday, March 16. The closure is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, March 31.

Many government employees will also move to a telework schedule.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that D.C. Public Schools would close starting Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31 and implement distance learning. Teachers will report to work on Monday to plan distance learning.

The school's spring break in April is set to be canceled. Instead, spring break will be set for Tuesday, March 17 to Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23.

Charter schools, which serve more than 40,000 students, are encouraged to adopt similar measures.

During that same period, many D.C. government employees will operate under an agency-specific telework plan, Bowser said.

The city government will work to continue essential services, including giving meals to D.C. students. Food will be available March 16-23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations will be posted here, Bowser said.

"Some government operations will be performed fully remotely, while other services will continue to be performed at public buildings, but under modified operations," Bowser said.

Bowser said she will hold a media availability at noon to announce the directives.

