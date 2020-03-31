DC’s First Coronavirus Patient Home After 3 Weeks in Hospital

The first coronavirus patient in D.C. is now home and recovering after spending three weeks in the hospital.

The Rev. Timothy Cole, the pastor at Christ Church in Georgetown, was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month after returning from an Episcopal church convention in Louisville. He became the District's first confirmed positive case of coronavirus.

He presided over a Sunday church service March 1, and his symptoms began to worsen later that week.

“Becoming sick like that, and of course many people experience this, is a bit like driving along the highway and you have a broad way to go, you can turn left or right, you could do what you like, and suddenly you’re hit and shifted into this small, dark, narrow backstreet,” said Cole.

“There is no end in sight,” he added.

While in the hospital, Cole’s wife would sit on a chair and look at him through the window of his quarantined room.

The fever finally broke three weeks later, and he is now out of the hospital.

He described the feeling of finally being able to see the cherry blossom trees and the outside world as “overwhelming.”

“It felt very vividly like stepping from a black-and-white movie into a full color one,” he said.