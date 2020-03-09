Anyone who attended one church in Northwest Washington, D.C., on certain dates in February and March is being told to self-quarantine for 14 days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, D.C.'s mayor said Monday morning.

Additionally, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is considering declaring a state of emergency and will decide later Monday.

A rector at Christ Church Georgetown tested positive for coronavirus, District officials announced this weekend.

If you are one of hundreds of people who attended Christ Church Georgetown on O Street NW on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3, D.C. public health officials say you should self-quarantine for 14 days. Also, you are recommended to call your health care provider immediately.

Bowser and health department officials said the recommendation was based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.

Two positive cases of coronavirus in D.C. were announced Saturday.

The church rector and an international visitor to D.C. each tested positive for the novel coronavirus, church and city officials confirmed over the weekend. Both are men in their 50s.

The church rector appears to have not traveled outside the United States, Bowser said.

"At this point, he appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case," she said.

The rector returned from a conference in Louisville Feb. 22 and participated in church services Feb. 23, the church said. He started to feel sick the next day.

He felt better on Feb. 29 and participated in a church retreat and church services the next day.

On Tuesday, the rector went to a doctor and was diagnosed with the flu. On Thursday, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a hospital, the church said. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday.

Officials are working to trace his path before he was diagnosed.

Christ Church, an Episcopal congregation founded in 1817, canceled all activities until further notice, Rev. Crystal Hardin said on social media.

"Praying without ceasing for all affected, for all in fear, and for all who are working to find solutions," Hardin said.

Former D.C. Council Member Jack Evans attends the church.

“It’s the first, from my understanding, that the church has canceled services in 150 years,” he said. “This was definitely an extraordinary event, and hopefully by next Sunday we’ll be back in business.”

A second coronavirus patient visited D.C. and then was diagnosed in Maryland, the mayor said. He traveled from Nigeria to D.C. and went to a Maryland hospital for treatment. He was still there as of Sunday.

The second patient stayed at a home in D.C. with three people. Each of those people was tested for the virus and had results come back negative.

One of those three people is a staff member at School Without Walls High School, in Northwest D.C. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was closed Monday for deep cleaning.

The school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Even though that patient was treated in Maryland, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted his case toward the total number of cases in D.C.

Health officials were trying to trace where the man went and with whom he had contact.

Bowser and public health officials sought to reassure the public and said the District has adequate tests to evaluate patients. The mayor did not declare a state of emergency or cancel major events.

"There is still no widespread community transmission and the general level of risk for residents is low," the D.C. Department of Health said in a statement.

D.C. officials earlier said they would consider more serious measures to fight the virus if they tracked significant person-to-person transmission.

The city has the capacity to test dozens of cases every day at local labs, officials said this week.

Officials recommended standard hygiene practices such as washing your hands frequently and wiping frequently touched surfaces.

President Donald Trump said he isn't concerned "at all" about coronavirus cases being diagnosed in and around the capital region, News4 reported.

Three people in Maryland were diagnosed Thursday with the coronavirus. Those patients, a woman in her 50s and a married couple in their 70s, live in Montgomery County, just north of D.C., and fell ill after taking a cruise in Egypt.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced two more cases Sunday — a Harford County woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and a Montgomery County man in his 60s who was briefly hospitalized. Both caught the virus while overseas.

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive with coronavirus on Saturday, the Pentagon said. The Marine "recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business," the Pentagon said. This marks the first case diagnosed in the state of Virginia.

Virginia's second positive case was a man in his 80s who also took a Nile River cruise.

Additionally, organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) said Saturday evening that someone who attended the conference last week in National Harbor, Maryland, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Organizers said the person was being treated in New Jersey and did not come in contact with the president or vice president, who attended the event.

