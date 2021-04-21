coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 21

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

The growth of new COVID-19 cases has slowed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the past few days, although hospitalizations are still elevated.

Current hospitalizations have increased in the past week in all three areas, but that’s expected following the uptick in cases seen in the past several weeks.

Average vaccinations administered daily dipped after Johnson & Johnson's shot was put on pause, but more people are still getting vaccinated daily in April than in March.

D.C. added just 72 cases on Wednesday and the weekly average of new cases fell to 105. Hospitals are treating 146 COVID-19 patients.

As of Friday, 30% of residents were partially or fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 1,205 new cases and the weekly average of new cases fell to 1,205 — which is still high, but the lowest figure seen in April.

Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland has given out 4 million shots, and over 82% of seniors and 55% of adults have gotten a dose.

Virginia’s weekly case average went below a thousand for the first time in two weeks, reaching 968. Just over 40% of people have gotten a one or two doses.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
