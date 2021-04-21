Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 21

What the Data Shows

The growth of new COVID-19 cases has slowed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the past few days, although hospitalizations are still elevated.

Current hospitalizations have increased in the past week in all three areas, but that’s expected following the uptick in cases seen in the past several weeks.

Average vaccinations administered daily dipped after Johnson & Johnson's shot was put on pause, but more people are still getting vaccinated daily in April than in March.

D.C. added just 72 cases on Wednesday and the weekly average of new cases fell to 105. Hospitals are treating 146 COVID-19 patients.

As of Friday, 30% of residents were partially or fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 1,205 new cases and the weekly average of new cases fell to 1,205 — which is still high, but the lowest figure seen in April.

Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland has given out 4 million shots, and over 82% of seniors and 55% of adults have gotten a dose.

Virginia’s weekly case average went below a thousand for the first time in two weeks, reaching 968. Just over 40% of people have gotten a one or two doses.

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

