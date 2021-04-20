coronavirus

Mass Vaccination Clinic to Open in Tysons, Virginia: How to Get a Shot

You need to book an appointment on Vaccine Finder to get a shot at the new Tysons Corner Center mass vaccine site

By NBC Washington Staff

Northern Virginia will have another location where residents can get COVID-19 shots, starting Tuesday.

The new mass vaccination clinic is set to open at the old Lord & Taylor store at Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Virginia. It’s accessible by bus and is within walking distance of the Silver line.

It will be open Monday to Saturday and is by appointment only.

You can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine on Vaccine Finder. Due to high demand appointments may fill up quickly.

