Washington, D.C., will cancel appointments for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations this week after federal health officials recommended pausing use of the single-dose shot, officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommend pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” after six reports of blood clots.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. But six women between the ages of 18 and 48 reported a rare and unusual type of blood clot.

DC Health says all appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been canceled from April 13-17.

“DC Health has informed all of our vaccine providers to temporarily discontinue the use of Johnson & Johnson until the CDC and FDA can meet to discuss further,” the agency said.

About 1,200 individuals are expected to receive a message about the cancellations.

DC Health will reach out to people whose appointments were canceled. Invitations will be sent Wednesday evening to book a new appointment for later this week or next week, DC Health says.

D.C. has been offering Moderna and Pfizer shots in addition to Johnson & Johnson. The FDA and CDC have not made any new recommendations regarding the Moderna or Pfizer shots.

Officials are recommending that people who were already given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.