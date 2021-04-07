Vaccine Site at Greenbelt Metro to Offer Shots to Anyone, Not Just Marylanders

A new mass vaccination site opening Wednesday at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County will offer shots to Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., residents, officials say.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is running the clinic, so it’s not just limited to Maryland residents. Vaccines are only approved for people over 16.

Anyone seeking a vaccine there can preregister on the GoVax Maryland website or by call 1-855-MD-GoVAX. To sign up online, you must create an account and verify your email first, then you can complete the preregistration process. You’ll get contacted when it’s your turn to book a vaccination appointment.

Translation and interpretation services will be available to those whose primarily language isn’t English and who are deaf or hard of hearing, FEMA says.

The site will be able to deliver up to 3,000 shots a day, FEMA says.

Although it’s open to anyone 16 and over who wants a shot, Dr. George Askew, of Prince George's County's Health and Human Services, told News4 that county residents will be given priority.

If you don't live in Maryland, it's a good idea to preregister with your state or local health department, too, if you want a shot as soon as possible. Book the first suitable appointment offered to you, then cancel your other preregistrations.

The site is located at 5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr., Greenbelt, Maryland. It can be reached by Metro, car or several bus lines.