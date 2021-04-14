covid-19 vaccine

Alexandria Restauranteurs Open Vaccine Clinics for Their Employees

Restaurant owners open vaccine clinics within their own buildings in an effort to keep their employees safe

By Drew Wilder

Local business owners in Alexandria, Virginia, have teamed up with a pharmacy and a health department to bring a vaccine clinic to their employees.

Restaurant owners are even providing vaccinations to employees within their buildings.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It seems fitting, doesn’t it?” said Bill Blackburn, who owns a group of restaurants in Alexandria.

Local

University of Maryland 17 mins ago

Some Maryland Colleges, Universities to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

Beltway 2 hours ago

Beltway Widening Project Could Threaten Some Bethesda Homeowners' Property

Together, Blackburn and other restaurant owners set up a clinic to get their staff vaccinated.

“Easy for the staff, easy for the employers to get everybody down here and knock out a whole staff at one time,” Blackburn said.

Sophia Garcia, an employee of Blackburn, said waiting for the vaccine while working in close quarters has been stressful.

“We had to deal with people inside for a year because we were still open, so it was a little bit scary,” she said.

Garcia is now vaccinated, and now that there have been a few clinics, many of the restaurant workers in town have their vaccine as well.

But Blackburn began to have too many doses. He began to spread the word, and other business owners told their employees.

“I was like, ‘Oh, the old Charlie’s? Down the street? That’s awesome,’” said Thomas Burton, a beer salesman.

The organizers continue to make restaurants a safer place for both employees and families dining out.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineBusinessvaccinerestaurantsrestaurant
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us