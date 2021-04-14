Alexandria Restauranteurs Open Vaccine Clinics for Their Employees

Local business owners in Alexandria, Virginia, have teamed up with a pharmacy and a health department to bring a vaccine clinic to their employees.

Restaurant owners are even providing vaccinations to employees within their buildings.

“It seems fitting, doesn’t it?” said Bill Blackburn, who owns a group of restaurants in Alexandria.

Together, Blackburn and other restaurant owners set up a clinic to get their staff vaccinated.

“Easy for the staff, easy for the employers to get everybody down here and knock out a whole staff at one time,” Blackburn said.

Sophia Garcia, an employee of Blackburn, said waiting for the vaccine while working in close quarters has been stressful.

“We had to deal with people inside for a year because we were still open, so it was a little bit scary,” she said.

Garcia is now vaccinated, and now that there have been a few clinics, many of the restaurant workers in town have their vaccine as well.

But Blackburn began to have too many doses. He began to spread the word, and other business owners told their employees.

“I was like, ‘Oh, the old Charlie’s? Down the street? That’s awesome,’” said Thomas Burton, a beer salesman.

The organizers continue to make restaurants a safer place for both employees and families dining out.