People Getting Unemployment in Va. Will Have to Look for Work Again

By Associated Press

The Virginia Employment Commission says that jobless workers collecting unemployment compensation will soon have to look for jobs again to receive benefits.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the weekly job search is a requirement of state and federal law. It was temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

The commission said in a news release that the unemployed will be notified soon of its reinstatement. The requirement is to apply for two jobs each week. It also applies to people who get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

People will be required to report information about their job searches to the state each week. Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess said the requirement is coming back as demand for workers rises and the vaccine becomes more widely available.

