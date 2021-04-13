Coronavirus in Maryland

Maryland Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Maryland is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine per recommendations from the FDA and CDC following reports of "rare" but severe blood clots

By NBC Washington Staff

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Maryland has directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot, per guidance from federal officials.

The Maryland Department of Health told all vaccine providers to temporarily stop using the single-dose shot until further federal guidance is issued, according to a press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommend pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” after six reports of blood clots.

The Hagerstown mass vaccination site will switch to the Pfizer vaccine and honor all appointments scheduled for Tuesday, GoVAX Maryland said.

Officials did not immediately provide details about other appointments.

