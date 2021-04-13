Maryland Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Maryland has directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot, per guidance from federal officials.

The Maryland Department of Health told all vaccine providers to temporarily stop using the single-dose shot until further federal guidance is issued, according to a press release.

ADVISORY: Based on the federal government’s recommendation and out of an abundance of caution, @MDHealthDept directs all Maryland COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further federal guidance is issued: https://t.co/jaesglfaHZ — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) April 13, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommend pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” after six reports of blood clots.

The Hagerstown mass vaccination site will switch to the Pfizer vaccine and honor all appointments scheduled for Tuesday, GoVAX Maryland said.

Officials did not immediately provide details about other appointments.

