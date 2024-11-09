Decision 2024

DC pizza shop faces backlash for congratulating Trump

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A D.C. pizza shop faces backlash after a congratulatory social media post about President-elect Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Menomale Pizza posted, “The people have spoken. @realDonaldTrump won the popular vote and the electoral college. Congratulations!” 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“It was a trending topic,” co-owner Mariya Rusciano said. “Many restaurants were tweeting the night before, as well. Everybody was hopping on the trending topic, trying to promote themselves. That’s what people do these days on social media.”

Rusciano said it was not an endorsement. The next part of the post implies it’s not about a Republican or Democrat in the White House — it’s about getting a Neapolitan in the White House.

“Can we gift @WhiteHouse a nice Italian wood burning pizza oven?” the post continued.

“We’d really like to see a pizza oven in the White House,” Rusciano said. “Whether it happens or not — it’s a longshot — but it’s an opportunity.”

She said they would’ve posted a message regardless of who won the election.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Crime and Courts 41 mins ago

7 teens charged in violent crime spree including gun store burglary

News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

FBI investigates racist text messages sent across the country: The News4 Rundown

The nicer comments about the post implored the restaurant to “read the room.” Others pledged never to patronize Menomale again.

“I respect that,” Rusciano said. “We all vote with our wallets every day, but there was no reason to get personal, telling us to go eff ourselves, wishing for us to shut down.”

In 2017, Taylor Gourmet shut down its D.C. locations after the owner posed for a photo with then-President Trump. It has since reopened.

Menomale’s owners said they are Democrats who took their cue from Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession remarks about accepting the election results.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us