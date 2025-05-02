After middle schooler harasses Asian child on video, schools head shares message on hate

After a middle school student recorded himself using ethnic slurs as he harassed a 5-year-old Asian boy in Loudoun County, Virginia, the school superintendent shared a message about fighting hate.

A video begins with a slur and shows the scared child running home and pleading, “No! Don’t hurt me! Don’t hurt me!”

The little boy cried out for other children to help him: “Don’t do it! Save me! Save me!” No one stepped in, and laughter can be heard in the background.

The harassment continued.

“Are you having dumplings for dinner?” the middle schooler asked.

After two minutes, the 5-year-old’s mother opened the door, and her son ran inside.

In an interview with News4, his parents said the video broke their hearts. Their son asked why middle schoolers called him King Kong.

“Should I keep lying and say, ‘Yes. They’re calling you King Kong because you’re strong,’” the child’s father said, his voice starting to break. “Or should I try to explain to him what does that word and why they’re saying that to you? It’s hard.”

Though the confrontation occurred on a weekend, off school grounds, Superintendent Aaron Spence sent a statement to the whole school community.

“Let me be clear: Hate speech and racial slurs have no place in our schools or in our community,” his message said in part.

“In a wonderfully diverse county like Loudoun, it is not just our responsibility, it is our moral obligation, to honor the dignity and humanity of each individual,” Spence wrote. “We must teach our children to see their classmates and their neighbors not as ‘others,’ but as fellow human beings deserving of compassion and respect.”

On social media, people from Loudoun County and beyond demanded disciplinary action. The school principal responded and sent a message that echoed Spence’s words.

“Due to policy and privacy laws, we are not able to share details about individual student records or disciplinary actions. However, please be assured that we are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves,” a statement said.

Spence said the middle school’s equity team is developing a campaign to make sure students and staff are reminded of the expectations for non-discrimination, and to help students consider how they can help end racial harassment in the school and community. The school district also offered counseling to the 5-year-old.

Over $45K in donations, a wave of support and a darker reaction

On social media, an outpouring of support has been directed toward the child and his family.

“Sorry that you have to go through this heartbreaking incident. It's surprising to have this kind of thing happen to our kids even today,” one person said.

“People don’t realize a moment like this can shape someone’s life,” another said.

A 13-year-old boy said: “I am so sorry that this happened to your family. I live in Ashburn too, and I hope that this never again happens to your son, because he deserves better.”

There also has been a darker reaction to what happened: Threats have been leveled at the school district and middle school the older boy attended. School officials say they have received angry emails, with some bearing the same language.

After an online fundraiser generated more than $45,000 for the 5-year-old’s family, they hired attorneys who will help them navigate their next steps. One lawyer passed along a message from the family.

“They want to express their profound gratitude for the community support,” it said. “It’s been really helpful.”

News4 has scheduled an on-camera interview with Spence for Thursday. But when the school district learned the little boy’s parents had hired attorneys, the school district’s legal counsel advised against the interview and it was canceled.

