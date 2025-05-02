Montgomery Co. bus driver safely stops during fatal heart attack

Montgomery County leaders are remembering a Ride On bus driver who died of a heart attack during his shift Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg.

Ruize Bell was a father of 10 who loved ones described as a gentle soul with an infectious spirit that loved his family. He was 63.

“He was a hero for his family and for the Gaithersburg depot in general. He was just an all-around to me, a superman,” Jennifer Beckwith, a transit bus operator, said.

Bell was traveling southbound on Interstate 355 when he suffered a heart attack. Before he died, Bell was able to stop the bus amid his medical emergency and save all the passengers.

“He was described as a hero and heroes are a few,” coworker Yader Mendez said.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich extended his condolences to Bell’s loved ones and praised his choice to safely stop the bus.

“That kind of calm under pressure tells you a lot about the person he was,” Elrich said in a statement.

Beckwith said she met Bell about 10 years ago. She and Mendez said there’s a void in their hearts after Bell’s death.

“The pain that I felt in the chest. It was a little tightening. I got nervous. I was told by another coworker of his passing, so it’s one of those things where it’s hard to swallow,” Mendez said.

Bell worked as a transit operator for Montgomery County since 2012 and was a proud union member. He served as the shop steward for the municipal and county government employees organization.

Bell loved the Dallas Cowboys, golf and grilling.

“The whole entire Gaithersburg depot is going to miss him,” Beckwith said. “This is one that hit very hard.”

Bell is survived by his wife, four sons, six daughters and fellow Ride On operators.

