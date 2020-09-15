Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 15

At least 12 of the 77 charities and non-profits awarded COVID-19 assistance grants in July by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have yet to receive the money.

According to a News-4 I-Team investigation, some of the $10 million in promised “Hope Grants,” intended for PPE and public health resources, still has not been delivered following the announcement of the grants in early summer.

“This was supposed to be an emergency grant. This is a problem,” said Taylar Nuevelle, a spokeswoman and volunteer for Empower DC, a nonprofit which provides supplies and education programs for low-income Washington, D.C. residents.

On Monday, dozens of people were turned away from a coronavirus testing location at Judiciary Square after the National Guard cut the line off after 300 tests.

According to officials, testing was cut short because LabCorp, one of D.C.'s coronavirus testing providers, reduced the District's weekly supply of COVID-19 tests from 10,000 to 8,000 tests.

Later Monday, LabCorp informed D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser it would increase the weekly allotment of COVID-19 test kits back to 10,000 by the end of the week. There is no guarantee the tests won’t be reduced again at later date.

What the Data Shows

Virginia reported its largest ever single-day increase in deaths, with 84 deaths recorded. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the spike was due to a data backlog.

"Regarding the death data for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, there is an existing data backlog. VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information," VDH wrote in their coronavirus data hub.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia is at 46, 572 and 935 cases, respectively. The number of average new cases in the region has remained fairly stable over the past week.

Tuesday marks the fourth consecutive day of a decline in hospitalizations in Virginia. Currently, 686 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

People over the age of 10 will face a fine of up to $100 for not wearing a mask in public spaces in Alexandria, Virginia, effective Oct. 1, local officials say.

The Smithsonian is set to reopen four more museums to the public beginning this Friday.

The University of Maryland began transitioning to in-person lessons on Monday after the school reported a low campus positivity rate of 0.7%.

Some D.C. Public Schools students could be back in the classroom as early as this month, the mayor said. Read more.

Up to 25,000 low-income students and families in D.C. are set to be provided free internet connections under a new initiative from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Here's what to know.

What can sewage tell us about COVID-19 in our communities? Stafford County, Virginia, provides an example.

Washington, D.C., has released an updated list of states that are considered “high risk” during the coronavirus pandemic and subject to travel restrictions. Here's the list.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.