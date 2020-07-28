Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 28

More people diagnosed with COVID-19 are being cared for in hospitals, intensifying concerns about the pandemic.

Leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are reminding residents to wear masks and social distance, but the message isn't always getting through.

Over the weekend, a large crowd gathered for a concert at Oxon Run Park in Southeast D.C. Hardly any masks were seen. D.C. Police were seen flashing their lights, but not seen enforcing mask rules.

An advisory neighborhood commissioner took this video that shows a large crowd gathered at Oxon Run Park for an outdoor concert. Many people were seen without masks. News4's Aimee Cho reports.

Robbie Woodland, an 8C ANC Commissioner, says she's upset after D.C. police said they weren't empowered to enforce laws including the mask mandate.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Tuesday on where the state stands in its fight against coronavirus.

Northam on Monday unveiled a $70 million grant fund to help small businesses and nonprofits recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic-related shutdowns. Up to 7,000 applicants are expected to get awards.

FAQ: What to Know About DC's Order to Self-Quarantine After Travel to Virus Hot Spots

What the Data Shows

Case numbers didn't top any recent records on Tuesday, with D.C. adding 87 new cases; Maryland adding 648 and Virginia adding 861.

Hospitalizations are up across the board, a concerning sign. Hospitals are treating 858 coronavirus patients in Virginia, 544 in Maryland and 106 in D.C.

In Virginia, Tuesday's hospitalization count is higher than it's been since June 3.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

There is a push for Fauquier County schools to nix the district's plan to offer some in-person classes. Read more.

Washington, D.C., will require certain residents and visitors entering the city from 27 states to self-quarantine for two weeks. Read more.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo reopened Friday, allowing a limited number of daily visitors while implementing new safety measures like mandatory face masks. Watch the report.

Amid growing concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases this month, a group of nurses gathered outside of Washington MedStar Hospital to voice concerns about their safety on the job. Watch the report.

The District implemented strict new mask guidelines, saying face coverings must be worn whenever you leave home, with few exceptions. Read more.

D.C. will empower inspectors to issue on-the-spot citations to businesses that violate social distancing rules.

Fairfax County Public Schools has shifted to a 100%-online start to the school year, citing health data. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report