DC to Give Coronavirus Update Amid Highest Daily Case Total in 7 Weeks

D.C. officials are giving an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the city as data shows a climb in the number of new cases but a decline in community spread. Watch live in the video feed above.

More new cases of the virus were announced Wednesday than on any single day since June 4, nearly seven weeks ago, the data shows. The city announced 102 new cases but no additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, D.C. has recorded 11,529 cases of the virus. At least 580 people with the virus have died.

City officials are expected to announce new guidance on where face coverings must be worn as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Officials are expected to announce that anyone who is exercising outside should wear a mask when they are near others, News4’s Mark Segraves reported.

At a press briefing Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser urged residents to keep wearing face masks, keep their distance from people outside their households and choose their activities wisely. Be “obsessive” about washing your hands, she said.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

