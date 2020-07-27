DC Restricts Travel From 27 ‘High-Risk' States

Washington, D.C., will require certain residents and visitors entering the city from 27 states to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Anyone who traveled from the states, including nearby Delaware and North Carolina, on nonessential business must stay home for two weeks unless they must leave to get food or medical care.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the list of affected areas Monday morning, just as the quarantine rule took effect:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

The order mandates that quarantined individuals only allow caregivers into their home or lodging. They must monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

If someone only passed through one of the states in a car or airport, they are exempt.

Those who traveled for an essential reason still are required to follow some restrictions. They should not leave their home or hotel room except to perform that duty or get food and medical care. They should also monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

The city will publish the list of areas every two weeks on coronavirus.dc.gov. High-risk areas are locations where the seven-day moving average of daily new cases of the virus is 10 or more per 100,000 people.

Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the order.

Violations are punishable with 90 days in jail or a $5,000 fine. The order is set to expire Oct. 9.

Bowser said the measures are necessary to prevent more D.C. residents from contracting the virus and dying. Additional restrictions may be necessary, depending on how the virus spreads and what the data shows.