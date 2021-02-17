Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 17

Financial relief is on the way for thousands of eligible Maryland families who should receive their stimulus checks by Friday and for Virginian tenants thanks to an additional $524 million in federal funding for rental assistance.

Average daily infections in the region decreased to their lowest counts in months and D.C. reported its lowest single-day case increase since late October.

Financial Relief in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Thousands of D.C. residents who have been out of work for months due to the pandemic are still waiting receive unemployment checks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is responding to the backlog. She has allocated $11 million to hire more call takers and improve technology that will speed up the process.

The city says it currently has about 3,500 pending claims.

Financial relief is on the way for thousands of Maryland families. The state says most eligible residents should receive their stimulus checks by Friday.

Direct deposits of $500 will be sent to qualifying families. Eligible individuals are set to receive $300.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed the $1 billion relief package Monday. It received unanimous support in the state senate and near-unanimous support in the house.

A new round of relief for renters is also on its way in Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam announced an additional $524 million in federal funding to help struggling tenants avoid eviction.

The funding will give Virginians access to rent assistance for a longer period of time. Eligible tenants can now qualify for rent assistance going back to last April in addition to up to three months of assistance in the future.

Virginia Launches Phone Line for New Statewide Vaccine Preregistration System

Virginia is opening a phone line Wednesday for residents to sign up for shots as part of the state's new vaccine registration system.

The new vaccine registration system merges local vaccine sign-ups into a single, statewide site. It also allows Virginians to check their registration status and get weekly updates.

If you were already pre-registered for the vaccine, you don’t need to do anything. But you can use the portal to check that your preregistration transferred properly.

Maryland, Virginia Schools Bring Back Students

For some students in Frederick County, Maryland, Loudoun County and Fairfax County, Tuesday was the first time seeing their friends and teachers in almost a year.

Each school district has different guidelines for phasing students back in, and all of them say they're making safety the top priority.

In D.C., teachers spent part of the long weekend preparing to welcome students back into the classroom safely. Hundreds of public school teachers and staff waited Monday in long lines outside Dunbar High School to get their vaccines.

Some people stood in line for up to 2 hours.

Biden Administration to Increase Vaccine Supplies, Prioritize Teachers for Vaccinations

The Biden administration told governors Tuesday it will increase vaccine supplies for all states, including sending out 13.5 million doses per week. However, delays in vaccine shipments are likely due of severe weather across parts of the country.

In Vice President Kamala Harris' first live broadcast since taking office, she stressed Wednesday that teachers should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations in order to reopen schools across the country.

"Teachers should be a priority along with other frontline workers, and we're going to make them a priority," Harris told "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. She wouldn’t say if she believed those vaccinations should be a prerequisite for reopening schools, however.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told News4 that he supports kids returning to schools with proper precautions in place.

“There’s so many reasons to get the children back to school. Not only for the physical, psychological and social health of the children, but also for the families.”

Fauci said that getting kids back to school is also a vital step in allowing parents to return to work.

What the Data Shows

Cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease from all-time highs recorded mid-January. The number of new cases in our region Wednesday were some of the lowest counts reported in months.

The District reported 49 new cases – the lowest single-day increase in months – and three lives lost on Wednesday.

Maryland reported 759 new cases and 19 additional deaths.

Virginia recorded 1,398 new cases and 33 additional deaths.

The seven-day average decreased in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to 121, 956 and 1,887, respectively. These are some of the lowest averages reported since November and December.

Hospitalizations are slightly down from yesterday’s counts in Virginia and Maryland, but they increased in D.C. by two.

A total of 10.6% of Marylanders and 12.3% of Virginians have received their first dose of vaccine. In D.C., 87,243 people (both D.C. and non-D.C. residents) have received their first dose.

