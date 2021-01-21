DC to Lift Indoor Dining Ban Friday

D.C.'s ban on indoor dining is scheduled to expire at 5 a.m. Friday, which would allow restaurants to welcome diners inside for the first time since before Christmas.

Once the ban lifts, restaurants can serve customers until they reach 25% of regular indoor capacity, Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mayor Bowser shut down indoor dining to combat the potential for more virus spread over the holidays, then extended the ban until after Inauguration Day over security concerns, she said.

Many restaurants are jumping at the opportunity to drum up business.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington will begin its Winter Restaurant Week promotion on Monday. This year, dine in and takeout specials will be available.

The images of Vice President Kamala Harris taking the oath of office will be seared into the minds of little girls for generations to come. HBCUs and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters are also celebrating Wednesday night. News4's Shawn Yancy reports.

Bowser said Thursday that closures of libraries and Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will stay in place. The DC Circulator Route to the National Mall remains canceled for now, she said.

Bowser's administration expects to give more guidance on museums soon. Museums were also directed to close over the holidays and during the inauguration.