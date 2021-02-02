Fairfax County School Board Votes to Bring All Students Back for Hybrid Learning by March 16

The Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to bring all students back in-person for hybrid learning by March 16.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand proposed the date Tuesday.

The Fairfax Education Association, which represents teachers and staff, has opposed returning to hybrid learning until after all staff have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The health department never indicated that was necessary.

FCPS said 65 percent of staff have received their first dose.

"Especially those first groups,” Brabrand said. “Have really gotten the great majority of those folks vaccinated with the first dose and even with the second dose, and I'll be candid, I was in group three and I went and many of the people in line were our teachers coming for groups one through four back for their second dose."

Despite high COVID-19 numbers in the community, FCPS said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidance support reopening schools for those families who want to learn in-person.

The superintendent said some schools might need to close down if staffing levels don't support in-person learning or if there are multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in that school.