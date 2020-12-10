coronavirus

Virginia to Announce New COVID-19 Restrictions Thursday

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to make the announcement Thursday at 2 p.m.

By NBC Washington Staff

Virginia's Governor is expected to announce tighter COVID-19 restrictions following a record-setting day for new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Ralph Northam hasn’t detailed yet what the restrictions will be but says "mitigation measures will be nuanced and in-line with our targeted, data-driven response."

Northam has repeatedly said that if he implemented new restrictions, they would likely be regional and not statewide.

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, Virginia announced more new coronavirus cases in a single day than ever before and hit a record-high number of hospitalizations.

