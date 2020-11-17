Watch Live: Maryland Governor to Announce New COVID-19 Actions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is addressing the public now and will announce what he called “additional actions in our fight against the COVID-19 surge.” Watch live in the video feed above.

Maryland has seen troubling surges in how many people are diagnosed with the virus and how many are hospitalized. The seven-day average of new cases was 1,871 as of Tuesday, which is nearly 600 cases higher than last week. Hospitalizations were at the highest level since this summer, at 1,046 people. Another 26 deaths were announced.

Hogan already reduced indoor operations for bars and restaurants from 75% to 50% capacity, as of last Wednesday evening.

Individual jurisdictions announced their own tighter restrictions earlier this month, including in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

A stay-at-home order was in place in Maryland from mid-March to mid-May and some particularly hard-hit areas chose to keep it in place for longer.

