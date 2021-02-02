Masks Now Required in National Parks When Distance Can't Be Maintained

Face masks are now required in all National Park Service buildings, and on land maintained by the Park Service when physical distancing is not possible, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Visitors and employees must wear masks indoors, plus outdoors on Park Service land when social distancing cannot be maintained, “including [on] narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes,” a statement from the U.S. Department of the Interior says.

Masks will help federal officials keep national parklands and buildings safe for all as the coronavirus pandemic continues, said Park Service Office of Public Health Director Captain Sara Newman.

“Wearing a mask around others, physical distancing and washing your hands are the simplest and most effective public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said in a statement. “Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is essential to improving mental and physical health, but we all need to work together to recreate responsibly.”

Anyone who visits a national park or building run by the Park Service is asked to check that site’s website first.

