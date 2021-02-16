Virginia Launches Statewide Vaccine Preregistration System

Virginia now has a unified system for getting on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

The statewide vaccine preregistration website launched Tuesday morning. Anyone who lives or works in the state can sign up to get contacted when they are eligible to schedule an appointment.

The new system will make it easier to get your shots, the state health department said.

“The statewide vaccine pre-registration system will provide a unified and comprehensive process for people in Virginia to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement said.

If you already registered with a Virginia city or county to get the shots, that information should have transferred into the new system.

Virginia also established a call center to help people with questions about vaccines. The hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343), will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help people who don’t have computers or who have difficulty using them. Language translation services are available.

Until now, Virginia’s local health districts have been on their own to use whatever resources they could cobble together to preregister people. Phone systems have been inadequate, and frustration with a lack of response and coordination has grown.

Anyone 65 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine, along with certain essential workers and younger adults with chronic illnesses. As nearly half of Virginia residents compete for limited doses, some people have registered multiple times in the same systems.