Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on August 5

The governors of Maryland and Virginia have teamed up with four other states to create a testing compact, combining their buying power in hopes of stocking up on "cost-effective" supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes as the most recent data suggests that a surge of coronavirus cases is becoming checked.

The six-state compact will try to compensate for the lack of a national testing program and concerns that fierce competition between states for supplies could drive up costs.

One of the group's first aims? Purchase 3 million rapid coronavirus tests — 500,000 per state — which can deliver results within 15 to 20 minutes.

Massachusetts, Louisiana, Michigan and Ohio are the other states in the compact for now. The group is lead by three Republicans and three Democrats representing more than 47 million citizens. More states could join in the future.

Washington, D.C., was not invited to join the compact but the District's "considerable buying power" could help the cause, Mayor Muriel Bowser says. Bowser says she would like to learn more to see if the group will have a real impact.

It's the first interstate testing compact of its kind and will create a cooperative purchasing agreement that will allow states to buy supplies "in a sustainable and cost-effective manner," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Tuesday.

“With severe shortages and delays in testing and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing, the states are banding together to acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Hogan said in a statement.

Northam said states are leading the pandemic response and that the compact will help get rapid tests to communities.

The Rockefeller Foundation could step in to help fund the compact.

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each adding fewer cases a day now, on average, than they were for several weeks in July.

On Wednesday, the average new cases over the previous week were: Sixty-three in D.C. (down four from last week), 877 in Maryland (down from 940 on Friday), 968 in Virginia (down 78 from last week).

Virginia did report a high death count Wednesday when 30 lives were recorded lost.

Maryland is boasting about major gains in testing and a low rate of tests coming back positive. Overall, about 4.05% of coronavirus tests are showing the person tested was infected with COVID-19. That number is slightly higher in a potential emerging outbreak area, Worcester County, and among people under the age of 35.

In D.C., health officials are still trying to push against an increasing trend of community spread, but haven't reported a new peak in the last four reporting days. No new coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report