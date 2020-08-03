Staffing Issues at MGM National Harbor Due to COVID-19

Some dealers at MGM National Harbor say between positive coronavirus cases and quarantines, the casino is losing employees.

One dealer told News4 she is in quarantine after interacting with a COVID-19 positive coworker.

“Unfortunately, I had come into contact with somebody who tested positive for it,” she said.

Another told News4 he is afraid to return to work after finding out 12 other dealers are positive.

“These are the confirmed cases of the people that admitted it,” he said.

MGM National Harbor President Jorge Perez shared the problem with the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee during a briefing on how COVID-19 is impacting state gaming last week.

“I can tell you particularly here at National hHrbor we have a lot of open positions, and it's been a challenge to get employees to come back,” he said.

MGM is operating at 50% capacity under coronavirus restrictions but is having a hard time maintaining the 1,600 employees necessary to operate.

“Some which have come back have opted to sit on the sidelines,” Perez said. “They just don't feel comfortable working in the new conditions.”

The casino released a seven-point plan before reopening that included temperature checks for employees, mandatory masks for everyone, social distancing, and enhanced hand washing and cleaning.

“Many of the dealers are afraid to go back because they know that they’re not going to be up to par with the standards they supposedly put in place,” one dealer said.

The dealers say many are unsure about their futures at the casino.

“A lot of people have resigned because they don't want to come back,” one dealer said.

After hearing all of Maryland's casinos present to the state, it was clear that MGM National Harbor has had the highest number of cases of employees impacted by COVID-19.

The casino is offering free testing near the casino for employees who need it and it's also offering some paid time off for those who need to quarantine or are awaiting test results.

MGM is not confirming how many of its more than 1,600 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.