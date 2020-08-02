Parishioners of DC Catholic Church Told to Quarantine After Priest Contracts COVID-19

D.C. health officials are urging anyone who attended a Catholic Church on Capitol Hill to quarantine for two weeks after the church's priest tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Holy Comforter Saint Cyprian notified parishioners that Monsignor Charles Pope tested positive for COVID-19.

The D.C. Department of Health says anyone who took communion at the church during the services listed below have been been exposed to the virus and should quarantine for 14 days from the last date of potential exposure.

The service dates and times include:

Saturday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m.

Monday, July 27 at morning mass

Those who participated in communion at these services should take the following precautions:

Separate yourself from other people (self-quarantine) as much as possible at your home for 14 days from the last time you took communion at one of these events.

Avoid leaving the house except for essential medical care.

Do not leave home to go to work or school.

Do not take public transportation (e.g., Metro buses or trains) and do not use taxis or rideshare services.

Prohibit visitors who do not have an essential need to be in the home.

The church will be professionally deep cleaned and sanitized, according to the church website.

"We will continue to follow the recommended norms of social distancing, wearing of masks, making hand sanitizer available for all, using alcohol to clean the clergy hands when distributing the Eucharist and sanitizing the pews after each Mass," the church said.

Signs posted to the front doors of the church Sunday said the church was closed until further notice.