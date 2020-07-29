coronavirus

Maryland Advises Against Travel to 9 States, Expands Mask Order

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a public health advisory against travel to states considered coronavirus hot spots.

The advisory includes nine states with coronavirus test positivity above 10%:

  • Florida
  • Texas
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Arizona
  • Alabama
  • South Carolina
  • Nebraska
  • Idaho

Anyone who must travel to those states should immediately get tested upon and self-quarantine upon return.

D.C. issued restrictions on travel to 27 states earlier this week.

Maryland also is expanding the mask order, requiring face coverings in public areas of all businesses and commercial buildings as well any outdoor public areas where maintaining social distancing isn’t possible. The order goes into effect Friday.

