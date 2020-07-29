DC Giving Coronavirus Update Amid Restrictions on Travel From 27 States

D.C. officials are giving an update Wednesday on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the city two days after travel restrictions went into place. Watch live in the video feed above.

Anyone who travels from 27 states, states, including nearby Delaware and North Carolina, must stay home for two weeks except to leave to get food or medical care. People can still go on essential travel.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the list of affected areas Monday morning, just as the quarantine rule took effect:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Violations are punishable with 90 days in jail or a $5,000 fine. The order is set to expire Oct. 9.

FAQ: What to Know About DC's Order to Self-Quarantine After Travel to Virus Hot Spots

Bowser said the measures are necessary to prevent more D.C. residents from contracting the virus and dying. Additional restrictions may be necessary, depending on how the virus spreads and what the data shows.

D.C. announced another 54 cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the District’s total number of known cases to 11,999. A 62-year-old woman died of the virus. Another 583 D.C. residents have died since the pandemic began.

The most recent data from the city shows an increase in community spread.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.