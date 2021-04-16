Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 16

What the Data Shows

Virginia has surpassed a half-million COVID-19 cases as it reported 1,251 new cases Friday. The weekly average of new cases increased to 1,067, but current hospitalizations are down to 886. Seventeen residents died in the past day.

More than two million people are fully vaccinated against the virus in the commonwealth.

D.C. reported 134 coronavirus cases, and the weekly average stayed steady. Three more residents died, and the number of patients hospitalized rose back to 133.

Maryland reported another high number of new cases: 1,564. But the weekly case average fell by 39 to 1,385. Hospitalizations have been steady in the past week, between 1,233 and 1,250. More than 1.5 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

Colleges and universities must decided whether to require students get vaccinated. News4's Darcy Spencer reports on decisions being made locally.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

