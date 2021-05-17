Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

What the Data Shows
Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia.
Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.
About 49% of the population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 36% of people were fully vaccinated.
In Maryland, 212 more people were diagnosed with the virus. Three more people died.
About 50% of residents have received one vaccine dose. About 39% had both doses, and about 3.5% had the single-dose vaccine.
In Virginia, 230 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Ten more people died.
About 48% of the population had at least one vaccine dose. About 38% were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Starting at 5:01 p.m. Monday, whether people are dining out, going shopping or heading to a worship center, all capacity restrictions will be lifted in Prince George’s County.
- Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is sending mobile vaccination clinics to hard-to-reach places, Gov. Larry Hogan says. The task force is also focusing on two “hard-hit” zip codes, one in Prince George’s (20785) and one in Montgomery County (20904).
- Indoor mask mandates have been lifted in Virginia and Maryland, consistent with new CDC guidance. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may require masks.
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has moved up the date to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions to May 28.
- Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted. However, Montgomery County won’t fully reopen until May 29 — two weeks after 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
- D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions this Friday and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser has said. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
- The Smithsonian's National Zoo will reopen this Friday. Free, timed-entry passes to are available to the public in advance. Visitors must follow safety measures, which include mandatory face coverings for everyone age 2 and older.
- The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened last Friday. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum began a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH