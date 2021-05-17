Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

What the Data Shows

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

About 49% of the population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 36% of people were fully vaccinated.

In Maryland, 212 more people were diagnosed with the virus. Three more people died.

About 50% of residents have received one vaccine dose. About 39% had both doses, and about 3.5% had the single-dose vaccine.

In Virginia, 230 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Ten more people died.

About 48% of the population had at least one vaccine dose. About 38% were fully vaccinated.

News4's Paul Wagner reports on a D.C. firefighter still fighting medical issues a year after contracting the coronavirus.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.