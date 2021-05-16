Covid-19 restrictions

COVID-19 Capacity Limits to Lift Monday in Prince George's County

The county executive cautioned that the health emergency is not over, and if virus numbers begin to go in the wrong direction, restrictions could have to be reinstated 

By Darcy Spencer

Starting Monday afternoon, whether people are dining out, going shopping or heading to a worship center, all capacity restrictions will be lifted in Prince George’s County.

Social distancing rules meant to keep people apart during the pandemic are going away, too.

Starting at 5:01 p.m., indoor and outdoor venues in the county can get back to pre-pandemic operations.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said this is possible because there’s been a rapid decline in COVID-19 case numbers and increasing vaccination rates, but many of the people News4 spoke to in Mitchellville said they were not comfortable with the potential for crowded spaces. 

Under the new rules, people will still need to wear a face covering when inside, using public transportation and going to crowded places like concerts and sporting events. 

Sunday, some people stood in line outside of a Chipotle due to capacity limits. While similar scenes could go away, some restaurants may stick with the restrictions they already have in place. 

The owner of a Peruvian chicken restaurant said he plans to keep his dining room closed and just offer takeout. He’s concerned virus cases are going to go up. 

Alsobrooks cautioned that the health emergency is not over, and if virus numbers begin to go in the wrong direction, restrictions could have to be reinstated. 

She also encouraged everyone who has not been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.

