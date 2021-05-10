DC to Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions on May 21

The mayor's news conference is ongoing. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C.’s government will lift most COVID-19 restrictions on May 21 and the remainder on June 11, the mayor announced Monday. Face masks will still be required in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Capacity restrictions on restaurants, non-essential stores, places of worship, office spaces, schools and several other types of sites will be lifted on May 21. Bars and nightclubs will be able to operate at 50% capacity starting then.

Bars and nightclubs will be able to operate at full capacity starting June 11.

“We are seeing dramatic improvements in our health metrics,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Monday morning.

D.C. loosened a number of COVID-19 restrictions on May 1, including allowing more people in stores, at restaurants, in concert venues and in places of worship.

The mayor’s office was criticized for banning dancing at weddings because of the safety risks.

