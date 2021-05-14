Va., Md. to Lift Indoor Mask Mandates, Effective at Midnight Friday

Effective midnight Friday, indoor mask mandates will be lifted in Virginia and Maryland, consistent with new CDC guidance.

Virginia residents who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks indoors except on public transit, in health care and "in congregate settings," a release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office says.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Exceptions in Maryland include public transportation, health care and child care settings, and schools.

Northam also is moving up the date he had planned to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions. He had previously expected to lift those restrictions June 15, but has moved up the date to May 28 due to rising vaccination numbers and improving public health metrics.

“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” said Northam in the release Friday afternoon. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia."

Here are the specifics of the new mask guidance in Virginia:

Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings, as recommended by the CDC.

Employees in regulated business, retail, restaurants, fitness, personal care and entertainment are required to continue wear masks until fully vaccinated.

Businesses may require masks, if they wish, for employees and patrons.

Masks continue to be required in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Some previously announced changes to mitigation efforts will also go into effect at midnight Friday:

The maximum number of people permitted at a social gathering will increase to 100 for indoor settings and 250 for outdoor settings.

Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity or 1,000 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity, with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

At indoor recreational sporting events, the number of spectators allowed will increase from 100 to 250 people, or 50% capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events may increase from 500 to 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.

Virginia reported just 248 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — the smallest one-day jump in new cases in more than a year.

While the record-low number is a promising sign, the seven-day average of new cases is a better figure to show trends rather than day-to-day reporting fluctuations. The seven-day average is headed in an encouraging direction, too: Virginia’s case average fell to its lowest level since July 1 of last year.

Hospitalizations are also down to their lowest levels since July.

Virginia's current positivity rate of 3.5 percent is lower than at any time since the start of the pandemic, officials said.

More than 3.1 million Virginians are fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of residents have gotten at least one dose.

The commonwealth is also going to launch a big vaccination push beginning next week. Virginia residents will be asked to participate in the It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action.

People can participate by signing up to be a COVID Community Ambassador or sharing their vaccination story on social media with the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.

"I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19," Northam said in Friday's release. "The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”

The state of emergency in Virginia will remain effective at least through June 30.