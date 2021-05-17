DC Changes Mask Guidance Consistent With New CDC Guidelines

D.C. on Monday changed its mask guidance consistent with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced.

Residents who aren't fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing masks. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their final shot.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Masks are still required on trains, buses, taxis and planes and in child care settings, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and transportation hubs like train stations and airports, Bowser said. Businesses and employers can still require people wear masks.

D.C. will lift most COVID-19 capacity restrictions Friday and the remainder June 11, the mayor announced last week.

Capacity restrictions on restaurants, non-essential stores, places of worship, office spaces, schools and several other types of sites will be lifted Friday. Bars and nightclubs will be able to operate at 50% capacity starting then. Capacity restrictions will be dropped for bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues June 11.

By June 7, up to 50% of D.C. government employees will return to work in their offices, Bowser said last week. By July 12, all employees will be required to be back at work.

Dancing also will be allowed again.

Capital One Arena, which hosts the Capitals and Wizards, increased its capacity to 25% Friday. Starting June 11, the arena will be at full capacity.

Nationals Park and Audi Field expanded seating to 36% Friday.

Outside dining in streets will remain for now. Bowser has proposed keeping the "streateries" in place for at least two years.

The public health state of emergency will not be rescinded yet, for logistical purposes and so D.C. is still eligible for federal reimbursement, the mayor said last week.

Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

About 49% of the population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 36% of people were fully vaccinated.