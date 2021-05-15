Are Masks Required in DC, Maryland and Virginia? Here Are Local Regulations

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are making some big changes to COVID-19 masking rules this weekend as leaders cite falling coronavirus cases and rising vaccination numbers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, where local laws permit.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

So what are the mask rules in D.C., Maryland and Virginia? Here’s what to know:

Virginia Mask and Face Covering Rules

Virginia lifted its statewide indoor mask mandate, but there are places where face coverings are still required.

Residents who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks indoors except on public transit, in health care and "in congregate settings," a release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office says.

Here are the specifics of the new mask guidance in Virginia:

Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings, as recommended by the CDC.

Employees in regulated business, retail, restaurants, fitness, personal care and entertainment are required to continue to wear masks until fully vaccinated.

Businesses may require masks, if they wish, for employees and patrons.

Masks continue to be required in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Maryland Mask and Face Covering Rules

Maryland has ended its statewide mask mandate, but businesses and localities can keep their own policies.

“Face coverings will still be required on public transportation, and in schools, child care and health care settings,” the state says.

The Maryland Department of Health issued a public health advisory strongly recommending that all non-vaccinated individuals over the age of 2 continue to wear face coverings in all indoor settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Prince George’s County Mask and Face Covering Rules

Prince George’s mostly lifted its outdoor mask mandate, but face coverings are still required for indoors, on public transportation and at crowded outdoor venues including concert venues and ticketed sporting events.

Montgomery County Mask and Face Covering Rules

Montgomery County directs people to follow CDC and Maryland Department of Health guidance.

However, everyone is required to wear masks inside food service establishments unless they are actively eating or drinking. Masks are also required during sports, unless it’s too hot or humid to safely wear one.

The Montgomery County Council is scheduled to review masking rules on Tuesday.

Washington, D.C. Mask and Face Covering Rules

Masks are still required for everyone on public transit and indoors, including in businesses and common areas of apartments and condo buildings.

Vaccinated people can skip masks outdoors, when with a small group of other vaccinated people at a residence or with unvaccinated people from one other household.

It’s low-risk for unvaccinated people to attend a small outdoor gathering with others who are fully vaccinated or visit inside with fully vaccinated people from one household.

D.C. last updated its guidance on April 28. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city is reviewing the latest CDC guidelines and will update accordingly.