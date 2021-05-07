José Andrés

José Andrés Offers Diners $50 Restaurant Credit to Get Vaccinated

Certain D.C.-area restaurants, including Jaleo and Oyamel, will offer vaccine freebies to diners who get their shots starting Saturday

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area starting Saturday could get rewarded with a bonus meal from famous chef José Andrés.

A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who gets the shot on or after May 8, dines at a participating restaurant and shows their vaccine card.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To get the gift certificate, you must dine at Jaleo in D.C. or Crystal City, Oyamel, China Chilcano or Zaytinya. Guests can show their completed vaccination card, and then they'll get a $50 certificate to use at a future meal within 30 days, ThinkFoodGroup says.

Entertainment

US Military 29 mins ago

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2021: Freebies and Discounts

IHOP 3 hours ago

IHOP Responds to Adam Sandler's Viral Video With a Delicious Offer

The promotion will run for a limited time — until 70% of the population is vaccinated, Andrés said on Twitter.

This article tagged under:

José AndrésvaccineVaccine Freebie
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us