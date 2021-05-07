José Andrés Offers Diners $50 Restaurant Credit to Get Vaccinated

Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area starting Saturday could get rewarded with a bonus meal from famous chef José Andrés.

A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who gets the shot on or after May 8, dines at a participating restaurant and shows their vaccine card.

To get the gift certificate, you must dine at Jaleo in D.C. or Crystal City, Oyamel, China Chilcano or Zaytinya. Guests can show their completed vaccination card, and then they'll get a $50 certificate to use at a future meal within 30 days, ThinkFoodGroup says.

The promotion will run for a limited time — until 70% of the population is vaccinated, Andrés said on Twitter.