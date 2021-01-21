Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 21

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update on security and COVID-19 vaccines as the District begins to return to normal after Inauguration Day. Watch in the video player above.

The beginning of President Joe Biden’s term marks a significant shift in the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting COVID-19 is top priority on the Biden administration's first full day in the White House, and quick action is expected on ramping up vaccinations and testing and working to reopen schools and businesses, NBC Washington reported.

For the first time, the White House will push nationally to increase the use of masks. Face coverings are set to be required for travel on buses, trains, planes and ships.

The shift in strategy comes at a striking moment: Wednesday marked one year since the first coronavirus case was reported in the U.S. It was also the deadliest day of the pandemic, with 4,131 more COVID-19 deaths.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported the second-largest number of deaths on Thursday, with 121 more lives lost to COVID-19. However, hospitalizations and new case numbers are declining, giving hope that the recent surge is starting to end.

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the newly appointed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, has also extended a moratorium on evictions through March 31 as a public health measure. People who need protection must fill out a form and present it to their landlord.

Walensky said her work has already begun, but it’s taking some time for the administration to analyze and understand current production levels and what materials are needed to ramp up inoculations.

“We said 100 million doses in the first 100 days, and we’re going to stick to that plan,” she told TODAY.

Meanwhile, local leaders are pushing the federal government to get more shots to states.

“We must work together to combat COVID-19 and speed up vaccinations,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wrote in a congratulatory letter to Biden.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he believes the state is ahead of schedule but said that vaccinating millions of residents is a massive undertaking.

“Until we can get more vaccines from the federal government, demand will continue to exceed supply,” Hogan said.

More than 2,000 vaccination appointments opened by D.C. on Thursday morning have been booked up.

Another 740 appointments will become available at 9 a.m. Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Residents over 65 and workers in health care settings will be eligible to book an appointment.

“The District of Columbia will continue to make the vaccine available promptly as we receive doses from the federal government,” Bowser said in a statement.

According to The Washington Post, the District plans to give priority for coronavirus vaccines to all residents with chronic conditions including cancer, diabetes or being overweight or a smoker.

Flu activity is low in every state, abating fears of a “twindemic.”

Health experts were concerned that a high number of flu cases could exacerbate stress on hospitals and health systems treating a flood of COVID-19 patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports flu cases are dramatically down this season.

Health experts credit the same measures people are taking to slow the spread of the coronavirius, which is more transmissible.

It's not too late to get your flu shot: Cases usually peak between December and February. Flu season can extend until May.

What the Data Shows

The D.C. region reported 121 lives lost to COVID-19 Thursday – that’s the second largest 24-hour jump in deaths since the pandemic started.

Despite this sobering milestone and the recent surge in new infections and hospitalizations, the latest metrics point to signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in our region.

Maryland’s seven-day average has decreased for 10 consecutive days, indicating a hopeful trend for the state. The seven-day average in the state is currently at 2,386.

Cases appear to be falling in D.C., too. After seven-day averages surpassed the 300 mark over a week ago, average cases have fallen back down to the 250s.

In Virginia, the seven-day average reached an all-time high of 4,286 cases on Monday, but it has fallen every day since then.

On Thursday, D.C. reported 209 new cases and one additional death. Maryland reported 2,166 new cases and 46 deaths. Virginia reported 3,160 new infections and 74 lives lost.

Hospitalizations are down across the board. Earlier in January, hospitalizations in Maryland reached as high as 1,957. For the past week, hospitalizations have remained consistently below 1,900, reaching as low as 1,812, the lowest count in more than two weeks.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are down to 2,705 – also the lowest daily count in nearly two weeks. There are currently 256 D.C. residents in the hospital for COVID-19. That’s the lowest level reported since Jan. 4. Coronavirus patients make up 13.2% of all patients in D.C. hospitals – three percentage points above the red zone demarcation indicating insufficient public health capacity.

A study has found that as COVID-19 vaccines roll out, they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities.

