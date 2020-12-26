inmates

New Virus-Related Deaths Reported at Virginia Prisons

About 7,000 Virginia inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

By The Associated Press

New figures from the Virginia Department of Corrections show that two inmates and one staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in recent days.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the DOC’s figures posted Friday show that 41 inmates and two staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died. That’s up from Monday, when the department said were 39 inmates and one staff member.

The department did not immediately release details about the recent deaths.

There are about 25,000 state inmates in Virginia and the department has about 11,000 staff members. About 7,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

