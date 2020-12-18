DC Bans Indoor Dining Starting Next Week

D.C. is set to suspend indoor dining starting Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release.

Additionally, the order extends the state of emergency and public health emergency for Washington, D.C. through March 31, 2021.

The order prohibits restaurants from seating customers indoors over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Museums and libraries will also be shut down.

Take-out and delivery will still be allowed, as it was during the previous indoor dining ban.

New restrictions are in effect on grocery stores and other retailers in the District. But Mayor Bowser is allowing more people to attend houses of worship because of a lawsuit filed by the Archdiocese of Washington. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

The District is following Prince George's and Montgomery counties, which already suspended indoor dining as coronavirus cases rise.

Capacity restrictions at D.C.'s restaurants and retailers were reduced this week to 25% or 250 people. Occupancy restrictions for grocery stores, however, have been repealed.

