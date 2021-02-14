Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 14

Limited indoor dining was allowed in Montgomery County starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Valentine’s Day.

The Montgomery County Council voted earlier this week to allow restaurants to operate at up to 25% capacity, with a 90-minute time limit.

Alcohol sales will be suspended at 10 p.m., masks are required and tables are limited to six guests, under an executive order approved with a 7-2 vote.

Montgomery County was the only jurisdiction in Maryland that still did not allow indoor dining.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases has fallen but officials say there’s still a very high risk of transmission.

Nationally, average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.

That average dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Saturday.

On Saturday, the seven-day rolling average for deaths was around 2,500. That number peaked at more than 3,300 earlier in the winter, according to Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that new variants, including one first detected in the United Kingdom that appears to be more transmissible and has already been recorded in more than 30 states, will likely lead to more cases and more deaths.

“All of it is really wraps up into we can’t let our guard down,” she said. “We have to continue wearing masks. We have to continue with our current mitigation measures. And we have to continue getting vaccinated as soon as that vaccine is available to us.”

The U.S. has recorded more than 27.5 million virus cases and more than 484,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines that could shape the effort to get kids back in the classroom.

The agency put out a color-coded system for reopening.

Blue and yellow designations are for communities that have low to moderate transmission of COVID-19. For those in a blue or yellow zone, the CDC recommends full in-person learning with as much social distancing as possible.

In orange zones — areas with substantial transmission —hybrid learning, and reduced attendance is a safer option.

Red marks the highest transmission zones. In red districts without regular testing, the CDC says fully virtual learning could come into play but only for middle and high schoolers.

Prince George's County is expected to announce its reopening dates within days.

Montgomery County will reopen schools to a small group of students on March 1, with the vast majority heading back to class March 15.

In Virginia, Loudoun County starts its hybrid learning model Tuesday.

Prince William starts phasing back in on Feb. 23.

Arlington begins phasing new grade levels back every week, starting March 2.

Fairfax County heads back on March 16 under a hybrid model.

D.C. is also opening more of its schools to hybrid learning, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wants charter schools to follow suit.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Sunday another 122 COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. Six fewer COVID patients were hospitalized.

Maryland announced 847 new cases and 18 more deaths. Twenty-six fewer COVID patients were in hospitals.

Virginia announced 1,793 more cases and 14 more deaths. Sixty-seven fewer patients with the virus were in hospitals.

