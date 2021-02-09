Montgomery County Council Votes to Allow Indoor Dining With Limits

The Montgomery County Council has voted to allow indoor dining starting on Sunday, just in time for hopeful Valentine’s Day diners.

Restaurants could only seat customers up to 25% of capacity and there’s a 90-minute time limit, under the executive order endorsed Tuesday. The changes will go into effect 7 a.m. Sunday.

Alcohol sales should still be suspended at 10 p.m., masks are required and tables are limited to six guests, under the executive order approved with a 7-2 vote.

Montgomery County was the only jurisdiction in Maryland that still did not allow indoor dining.

Frustrated restaurant owners say customers could just walk a few blocks to other jurisdictions that allow indoor dining.

Several council members echoed a sentiment that while they wouldn’t dine indoors for their own safety, it’s up to residents if they want to do so.

The rate of new cases has been falling for the past 30 days, however, officials say there’s still a very high risk of transmission.