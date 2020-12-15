Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 15

Maryland surpassed 5,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began on Tuesday and 1,000 of those fatalities have been reported since the end of October, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

"Yesterday was a day of great hope as the very first Marylanders were vaccinated for COVID-19, but as it is often said, it's always darkest before the dawn," Hogan said in a statement.

Virginia is set to mark a major turning point Tuesday afternoon when giving the state's first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

A constant flow of COVID-19 vaccines is moving around the country in trucks and airplanes as the country enters the second day of a historic vaccination effort.

Health care workers and first responders began rolling up their sleeves Monday.

George Washington University Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore were among the first in the D.C. area to receive and administer the vaccine to health care workers on Monday.

Getting a shot was emotional for Daisy Solares, a respiratory therapist at the University of Maryland Medical Center whose father who died from COVID-19.

“It means a lot. Basically in honor of him,”Solares said. “He bragged about what I did here.”

On Tuesday, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be given to workers at Howard University Hospital and Valley Health Hospital in Winchester.

Inova expects its delivery of the Pfizer vaccine this week and more people will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

As Pfizer’s shots roll out across the country, regulators are taking steps toward approving a second vaccine.

The staff of the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, a critical step toward approval.

The shot is safe, effective and data from clinical trials was consistent with recommendations for emergency authorization, the FDA said.

The striped barber pole symbolizes a time when barbers provided medical care along with haircuts. While that's not the case now, the trust in barbers remains, and in the Black community, that trust and bond are special. Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports on a professor using that trust to make Black Americans more comfortable with taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

As cases rise, the Montgomery County Council will consider Tuesday whether to suspend indoor dining at restaurants and tighten other restrictions.

Outdoor dining and takeout would still be allowed under the executive order proposed Wednesday.

In addition, the suggested order would also limit capacity at retail stores to 150 people and nonprofessional sports to 10 people indoors

Religious institutions would be limited to 25 people outdoors unless they can secure an exemption. Indoors, capacity would be limited by square footage but could not exceed 25%.

If approved, the order would go into effect at 5 p.m.

A spike in COVID cases has forced Loudoun County students back to 100% virtual learning.

Earlier, the county school board members warned this would happen if cases exceeded certain thresholds.

A school board meeting will be held tonight to discuss when students can return to hybrid-learning.

Montgomery County's school board will discuss plans to get kids back in the classroom today.

Just last week, board members held off on voting for students to return early next year, after getting an update on rising local COVID-19 cases.

Right now, the proposal is to bring some students in special education and career technology education back to class on Jan. 12.

Larger groups would be phased in beginning in February.

What the Data Shows

D.C. saw a large jump in cases Tuesday while Maryland and Virginia reported average increases.

The region reported its second-largest 24-hour increase in deaths since the start of the pandemic with 114 lives lost.

D.C. reported 301 new cases and four additional lives lost. Maryland had 2,401 new infections and 61 lives lost. Virginia had 2,474 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths.

The seven-day averages in the region have remained relatively level and decreased in some instances. In D.C. the average rose by four cases to 250. Average cases in Maryland decreased by 33 cases to 2,772. In Virginia the seven-day average fell by 93 cases to 2,784.

Hospitalizations, however, are higher than ever. Nearly 2,000 Virginians are hospitalized with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19, the highest count yet. In Maryland, hospitalizations are also at their highest count, 1,799. In D.C., 242 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Vaccination Plans in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Virginia : The Virginia Department of Health estimates there are up to 500,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the state who are among top-priority for vaccines. The state announced Friday that 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna could arrive by the end of December.



“We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections," Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said.



The state is expected to receive 155,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and distribution could begin as early as next week for the Pfizer vaccine and later this month for the Moderna vaccine. That initial figure includes 50,700 Pfizer doses and 104,300 Moderna doses.



Maryland will focus its initial COVID-19 vaccinations on hospital-based health care workers, residents of nursing homes and first responders. The state is expected to receive 155,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and distribution could begin as early as next week for the Pfizer vaccine and later this month for the Moderna vaccine. That initial figure includes 50,700 Pfizer doses and 104,300 Moderna doses. Washington, D.C.: George Washington University Hospital nurses were among the first in our region to receive COVID-19 shots on Monday. D.C. expects to receive its first 6,825 doses after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and distributed, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt and Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.



It's "impossible to lay out an exact timeline, but the rollout will happen in phases in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.



The very first vaccines will go to health care workers and first responders who come into contact with COVID-19 patients. The stages of vaccination are Phase 1A for about 85,000 health care workers and first responders, then Phase 1B for more than 310,000 essential workers and at-risk residents. During Phase 2, the vaccine will first become available to the general public.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus.