Montgomery County Executive Wants to Stop Indoor Dining, Tighten Restrictions

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has proposed shutting down indoor dining at restaurants starting next Tuesday.

Outdoor dining and takeout would still be allowed under the executive order proposed Wednesday.

In addition, the suggested order would also limit capacity at retail stores to 150 people and nonprofessional sports to 10 people indoors

Religious institutions would be limited to 25 people outdoors unless they can secure an exemption. Indoors, capacity would be limited by square footage but could not exceed 25%.

The Montgomery County Council needs to approve the proposal. Elrich aims to have it go into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"All the data and trends indicate that we are heading toward more difficult times and it is imperative that we take action now. We cannot wait for our hospitals to be overflowing," Elrich said.

For small business owners, it’s another blow to an industry still reeling from lockdowns earlier this year.

Montgomery County is not the only locality in Maryland considering new restrictions. Baltimore is set to suspend all indoor and outdoor dining starting Friday.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and officials in Prince George’s and Frederick counties are expected to give coronavirus updates Thursday and discuss the path moving forward.