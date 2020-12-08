Contact Tracing

Virginia Contact Tracers Now Prioritizing Those Most at Risk

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Health officials in Virginia say they'll likely have to scale back on contact tracing because coronavirus transmission levels are rising so high.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Health announced changes to its guidelines that prioritize contact tracing efforts to key segments of the population.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

covid-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

Effort to Assure Minority Communities a COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe

DC Auditor 2 hours ago

DC Paid $72M in Settlements Over 18 Months: DC Auditor

The changes mean that contact tracers may not be able to reach all Virginians who were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19. And people who get infected may have to call the people with whom they were recently in contact.

Contact tracers interview people who have recently tested positive and determine who the infected people have recently come in contact with. They then provide advice to those people on how to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Local health departments are now prioritizing their time to talk to the people most at risk. Those include people living in nursing homes and prisons as well as people who have compromised immune systems

There have been more than 226,000 confirmed cases in the state and 4,208 suspected deaths in the state.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Contact TracingCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us