Two Dozen Maryland Hospitals Set to Receive Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

News4 has obtained a list of two dozen Maryland hospitals – many in our area -- expected to receive the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines as soon as it receives emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Among them are Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, John Hopkins, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Holy Cross, Frederick Health and Meritus Medical.

The full list is below:

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center The Johns Hopkins Hospital Johns Hopkins Bayview Johns Hopkins/Howard County General Hospital Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center Luminis Doctors Community Hospital MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital MedStar St. Mary's Hospital MedStar Union Memorial Hospital University of Maryland Medical Center University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Ascension Saint Agnes Carroll Hospital Frederick Health Holy Cross Hospital Meritus Medical Center Northwest Hospital Sinai Hospital of Baltimore TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (split with Atlantic General) Atlantic General Hospital (split with Peninsula Regional)

The head of the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) confirmed to News4 that the association sent a list of the 24 hospitals to its members earlier this week.

Bob Atlas, MHA’s president and CEO, said it’s his understanding from state health officials that those hospitals were selected based on the number of frontline workers, ability to meet the cold storage requirements necessary for the Pfizer vaccine and location.

Each shipment contains roughly 975 doses.

“The key thing is that since there’s not enough to go around right away, the decision was to make a partial shipment as soon as possible,” Atlas told News4, later adding: “Our understanding is there will be enough shipments to cover hospital workers who might have reason to be exposed” to COVID-19.

News4 has reached out to the state department of health for comment but hasn’t yet heard back.

The bulk of Maryland’s first infusion of 50,000 vaccines will go to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, with hospitals getting about 40% of the vaccines.

If Moderna also receives approval for its vaccine as expected this month, Atlas said they anticipate another 100,000 vaccines becoming available later in the month, with hospitals receiving about 75% of those.

Atlas said he expects all Maryland hospitals will receive shipments of vaccines by the end of the month and that hospitals not on the first list will get priority in that second shipment.

In D.C., 6,800 initial doses of the vaccine will be distributed across six hospitals, including Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Howard University Hospital. Shipments will come in seven boxes with 975 doses each.

Virginia has not released a list of hospitals that will get the first doses. The Inova health system told News4 they expect a shipment next week and will vaccinate eligible employees.

Federal veterans’ hospitals in D.C., Baltimore and Richmond will get the first round of vaccines. Just how many doses will be available is unknown, but these are some of the largest Veterans Affairs hospitals in the nation, with dozens of deaths from the virus among patients.