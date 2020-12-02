DC Offers $10M in Assistance for Renters, Landlords Hit Hard By Pandemic

Help is available for thousands of D.C. residents who have fallen behind on rent payments.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday the city has $10 million in grants to pay back rent.

Renters can qualify for up to $2,000 a month in back rent. The program is also open to affordable housing units and landlords with apartment buildings of 20 units or less. The grants can cover unpaid rent from this April through November.

"The program will pay 80 percent of delinquent rent if the provider waives the remaining 20 percent and any unpaid fees," Bowser said.

Bowser said there are millions of dollars available from other rental assistance programs, but people aren't taking advantage of them — including a separate $6 million fund.

"To date, only $500,000 of that $6 million has been approved," Bowser said.

During the current state of emergency, landlords are not allowed to evict tenants for not paying and cannot raise rent costs.

Applications for the $10 million in assistance must be submitted by Dec. 11. Much of the grant money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and must be distributed before the end of the year.

Go here to apply.